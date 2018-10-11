INX Media case: ED launches major crackdown on Karti Chidambaram, attaches properties worth Rs 54 crore in India and abroad

Chidambaram’s properties in Kodaikannal, Ooty and Delhi were also attached.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday launched a major crackdown on Karti Chidambaram in the INX media PMLA case. The agency attached Chidambaram’s assets worth Rs 54 crore in India, UK and Spain, officials told news agency Press Trust of India. The properties that were attached include bungalows in Kodaikannal, Ooty and Delhi, and a tennis club in Spain, a CNN News 18 report said.

In reaction, Chidambaram termed the order as bizarre and outlandish. “A bizarre and outlandish ”Provisional Attachment Order” which is not based on law or facts but on crazy conjectures. This is meant only to grab ”headlines”,” he said. “The ”order” will not withstand judicial scrutiny, review or appeal. Will approach the appropriate legal forum,” added Chidambaram.

A bizarre and outlandish ”Provisional Attachment Order” which is not based on law or facts but on crazy conjectures. This is meant only to grab ”headlines”. The ”order” will not withstand judicial scrutiny, review or appeal. Will approach the appropriate legal forum. https://t.co/MNeChbgqRE — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) October 11, 2018

The agency attached Chidambaram’s cottage and house in Somerset in the UK and a tennis club located in Barcelona, Spain.

The FD, worth Rs 90 lakh, kept at a Chennai bank has also been attached. All the assets attached are either in the name of Chidambar of his company, Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited (ASCPL). “The attached assets collectively amount to Rs 54 crore,” the agency was quoted as saying by PTI.

Karti, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, is facing an ED probe registered in the PMLA case in this deal case on the basis of a CBI FIR. As per the allegations,

the irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the Union finance minister.