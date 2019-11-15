INX Media case: Delhi HC denies bail to P Chidambaram in money laundering case

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 15, 2019 3:40:15 PM

The high court had reserved the order on November 8 on the bail petition after hearing the arguments of counsel for Chidambaram and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

INX Media case, INX Media case update, inx media case explained, p chidambaram, chidambaram caseThe ED had arrested him in the money laundering case on October 16. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court Friday denied bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him are serious in nature and he played active and key role in the offence. Justice Suresh Kait said that wrong message will be sent to the society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case.

The high court had reserved the order on November 8 on the bail petition after hearing the arguments of counsel for Chidambaram and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED had arrested him in the money laundering case on October 16. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

The case was registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. INX Media case: Delhi HC denies bail to P Chidambaram in money laundering case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India pledges to contribute $13.5 million for UN development activities for 2020
2Cyclone Bulbul: Central team in Odisha to assess damage in affected areas
3Indian-origin man pleads guilty to defrauding US Dept of Veterans Affairs out of more than $29 million