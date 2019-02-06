INX Media case: Delhi HC allows P Chidambaram to place additional documents on record for anticipatory bail

Chidambaram has sought anticipatory bail saying that he was called for questioning by CBI only once in June 2018

INX Media case: The Delhi High Court Wednesday allowed Congress leader P Chidambaram to place some additional documents on record in his pending anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case lodged by the CBI. The former finance minister has sought to place on record the printouts of several news articles published on February 3, which state that the Law Ministry has told the Centre that CBI can be granted sanction to prosecute Chidambaram in the case.

Justice Sunil Gaur allowed the application and said the additional documents are taken on record. The court has on January 25, reserved the order on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail pleas in the corruption and money laundering cases relating to the INX Media scandal, lodged by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). In the application filed through advocate Arshdeep Singh and Pramod Dubey, Chidambaram said it was imperative to bring on record these facts to show that the CBI has completed its investigation in the case and has thereafter, sought sanction to prosecute him.

“On February 3, it has been widely reported in the media that the Law Ministry has informed the central government that sanction can be granted to the CBI to prosecute the petitioner (Chidambaram) in the instant case. “It appears that the opinion of the Law Ministry was sought on the request for grant of sanction made by the CBI against the petitioner,” the plea said.

The Congress leader has sought anticipatory bail saying that he was called for questioning by CBI only once in June 2018 and he was not even named as an accused in the FIR. CBI and ED have opposed the anticipatory bail plea and asserted that his custodial interrogation was required in the case as he was evasive in giving answers during questioning and they required his custodial interrogation which will be qualitatively different.