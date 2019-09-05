INX Media case: Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to Tihar jail till September 19

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence. (File Photo)

Chidambaram sent to Tihar jail: In a huge setback for former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, a Delhi court on Thursday sent him to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the INX Media case. Chidambaram will remain in Delhi’s Tihar jail till September 19. The Rouse Avenue has allowed Chidambaram, 73, to carry his medicines to the jail, reports said.

Chidambaram, who was arrested in a dramatic turn of events on August 21, was produced before the Delhi court today after his CBI custody expired.

The senior Congress leader, who spent 15 days in central agency’s custody, had earlier requested the court to be sent in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate which is also probing the money laundering case. However, the court denied him any relief from judicial custody.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the CBI, said that Chidambara should not be allowed to walk free as he is a powerful person and he could influence the investigation in the case.

Mehta’s arguments were challenged by Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Chidambaram. The senior lawyer and Chidambaram’s Congress colleague dismissed the CBI’s charge and said that he is ready to go to the ED custody.

Earlier, Chidambaram and his son Karti were granted anticipatory bail by another special court in the Aircel Maxis cases.

“Why should I (Chidambaram) be sent to jail (Tihar)? There is nothing found against me. There is no charge sheet. They say I am a powerful and influential. But they have no evidence. There is no evidence of tampering with evidence. Has a witness said anything like that?” Sibal argued in the court.

“The reasons given in the application for judicial custody are non-existent. What do you need me for in judicial custody,” news agency PTI reported Sibal, as saying during the argument in the case.