INX Media case: Delhi court extends interim bail of ex-NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others till January 27 in the INX Media corruption case. During brief proceedings, the CBI opposes the bail application moved by the six accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence if granted relief. The court adjourned the matter after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Vikash Kumar Pathak, appearing for the accused, sought time to advance arguments on replies filed by the CBI.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted exemption from personal appearance to former union minister P Chidambaram, an accused in the case, for today. Besides Khullar, the court also extended relief to former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena.

The interim relief granted to former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, then under secretary in the FIPB unit Rabindra Prasad and former joint secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also extended by the court. The court had granted the bail to them on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount.