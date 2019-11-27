INX Media case: Delhi court extends Chidambaram’s judicial custody till December 11

The counsel for the 74-year old senior Congress leader did not oppose ED’s plea. (PTI)

A Delhi court Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till December 11 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought extension of Chidambaram’s judicial custody by 14 days saying probe is on.

