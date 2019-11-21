INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22, 23

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on both days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.
A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in connection with the INX Media case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on a plea filed by the agency.
