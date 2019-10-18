INX Media case: CBI files charge sheet before Delhi court against P Chidambaram, Karti, others

Published: October 18, 2019 2:13:09 PM

The court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Chidambaram till October 24.

INX Media case, CBI, P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram,  Peter Mukherjea, Indrani Mukerjea, INX corruption caseThe court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case.

The CBI on Friday filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The charge sheet names 14 accused, including the Congress leader’s son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

The court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case lodged by the CBI till the same date.

