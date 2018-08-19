Involved in 113 criminal cases, 62-year-old ‘Godmother of crime’ arrested by Delhi Police (Image: ANI)

Delhi police on Friday arrested a 62-year-old woman from Sangam Vihar area who has nine criminal cases registered against her, including one for a contract killing. The woman – Basiran alias Mammi was known to police as the “Godmother of crime.” She has been absconding for the last eight months.

According to Delhi police, Basheeran also included her eight sons in the crime world. The entire family – a member of nine, is facing a total of 113 cases in different police stations of the national capital. The cases like – illicit sale of liquor, theft, robbery, snatching, contract killing, attempt to murder and murder are lodged against the nine accused. Speaking to news agency ANI, Romil Baaniya, DCP South said, “Before running away eight months ago, she also ran a water supply mafia in the area.”

The police have also arrested Basheeran’s three sons- Shamim alias Gunga (31), Faizal (23) and Rahul Khan (22) while the remaining eight are on the run. Speaking to The Indian Express, DCP South said, “Shamim is already booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for running a crime syndicate.” The officer also added that Basiran will be booked under the same Act (MCOCA) to ensure she cannot get bail.

According to police, Basiran along with her sons allegedly murdered Miraz, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi and later dumped the body in the jungles near Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. The police official also added that she had taken Rs 60,000 from Miraz’s step-sister to kill him. After the police started the probe to trace the accused, she went underground. “She went underground. After failing to get any leads on her movement, a team led by Delhi police Inspector Upendra Singh formed a plan to spread a rumor in her locality about the authorities auctioning her house. On hearing this rumor, Basiran returned to check on her house… that’s when she was nabbed by the team on Friday,” a senior police officer said.