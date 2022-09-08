Invite ‘not proper’, Mamata Banerjee to skip PM’s Netaji event in Delhi today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will not attend the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday since the invitation she received came from an Under Secretary rank officer.

Addressing party workers in Kolkata on Thursday, Mamata said she will not attend the event since the invitation sent to her was “not proper”.

According to Mamata, on Wednesday, she received a letter from an Under Secretary informing her that the PM will inaugurate the Netaji statue at 7 pm. “You must be there at 6 pm,” the letter said, according to Mamata, who added, “Am I their servant? How can an Under Secretary write to a Chief Minister?”

Mamata further said that since she was not going to attend the event where Netaji’s statue will be unveiled, she chose to garland the Netaji statue in Kolkata instead to offer her respects.

At 7 PM today, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Kartavya Path, a revamped Central Avenue and a 28-foot statue of Netaji near India Gate.

Speaking in Kolkata today, Mamata also lashed out at the Centre for giving her a cold shoulder during the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Mamata alleged that it was the first time that there was no representative from Bengal during the visit of the Bangladesh premier and said the Centre was worried about her meeting Sheikh Hasina.

Mamata further said that there have been repeated attempts by the Centre to try and stop her from visiting any foreign country. “I want to know why the Union government is so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries,” Mamata said.

Mamata and the BJP have rarely seen eye to eye. Among the fiercest critics of the Prime Minister, Mamata has often taken on the BJP on issues like the CAA, BSF jurisdiction, misuse of central agencies and allocation of funds to states, among others.