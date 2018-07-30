Investments worth Rs 60,000 cr in 5 months: PM Narendra Modi says Yogi’s UP to soon become $1 trillion economy

PM Narendra Modi says Yogi’s UP to soon become trillion economy

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh is all set to become a $1-trillion economy, as he launched 81 projects with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

“There was a time when people considered bringing investment to Uttar Pradesh was a challenge but today’s function is a proof of the sheer speed with which the state is progressing and I don’t think it will take much time for UP to become a $1-trillion economy,” he added.

Modi’s tour on Sunday marked his sixth visit to the state this month and second to Lucknow in as many days.

Commending the state government’s sector-specific policies, Modi said it is an outstanding achievement for any state to be able to bring in an investment worth `60,000 crore within a short span of five months.

“I have been chief minister of an industry-driven state myself… I say that what has been done in UP in such a short time is very much laudable. This is, in fact, not a groundbreaking ceremony, but a record-breaking ceremony,” he said.

Stating that India has emerged as the hub of mobile manufacturing, he said the country is the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world. “And UP is leading the country in the manufacturing revolution. There are more than 50 mobile phone manufacturing factories in UP,” he added.

Urging the corporates to come in the agriculture arena strongly, he said at present, corporate funding in the agri sector stands at 1%. “We need to upscale this so that our farmers can benefit. They should bring technology in agriculture, build logistics to help improve farmers’ income,” he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, in the presence of business leaders like Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Subhash Chandra, the PM said unlike “some people” he was “not afraid of” publicly standing beside industrialists and business magnates because his intentions were transparent.