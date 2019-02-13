Introspect if you lived up to expectations of people: LS Speaker tells members

This time too the situation is same as there is no principal opposition party and he was elected as Deputy Speaker, the senior AIADMK leader said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Wednesday asked the members to introspect whether they lived up to the expectations of people whom they represented in the House in the last five years. In her address on the final day of the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha, Mahajan expressed satisfaction that 205 legislations were approved by the House. However, she said that 422 hours and 19 minutes were lost due to disruptions in the five years since June 2014. The House conducted business for 1,612 hours spread over 331 sittings, she noted.

Mahajan was elected as Speaker on June 6, 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power. Giving details about the business conducted by the outgoing Lok Sabha, she said 205 important legislations were passed. These include law to curb black money as well as those related to juvenile justice, GST, Aadhaar and 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section of people. “In the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha, it is time that we introspect whether we have lived up to the expectation of the people during the last five years.

“What we have achieved and what still needs to be done. We should do an impartial analysis,” Mahajan said and wished luck to the members for the ensuing general elections. Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai said he became the Deputy Speaker after 30 years. Earlier, he was elected to the post when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister and there was no principal opposition party. This time too the situation is same as there is no principal opposition party and he was elected as Deputy Speaker, the senior AIADMK leader said.