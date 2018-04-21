Internship alert! HRD ministry invites applications for Swachh Bharat Summer Internship; check details

Under the summer internship, students will have to adopt one or more villages and conduct activities of their choice. (Source: Indian Express) The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited applications for the ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship’ programme (SBSI). The eligible students can apply on the official website – sbsi.mygov.in. The portal will be launched on April 25. Once the website is available, the interested candidates can send their applications. The internship is open only to students from the higher education institutes. According to MHRD guidelines, the institutes have also been directed to appoint an officer for guiding students throughout the internship programme.

Under the summer internship, students will have to adopt one or more villages and conduct activities of their choice including shramdaan, creation of sanitation infrastructure, system building, behavior change campaigns and other IEC initiatives in and around nearby villages to contribute to the cause of rural sanitation in India. The internship will be of at least 100 hours in the period of May 1 to July 31, 2018 .

The selected interns are required to submit an Internship Report in the prescribed format to the supervisor within 15 days of completion of fieldwork. At the conclusion of the internship, the best interns would be identified at college, university, state and national levels.

Every intern who completes the internship program gets a certificate of the internship by the Swachh Bharat Mission. The guidelines for the internship are being formulated in consultation with the Department of Higher Education.

The University Grants Commission has agreed to provide 2 credit points as an ‘elective’ under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to students in Higher Educational Institutions who would be undertaking and completing the SBSI.

About HRD Ministry:

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) was created on September 26, 1985, through the 174th amendment to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961. Currently, the MHRD works through two departments: Department of School Education & Literacy and Department of Higher Education.