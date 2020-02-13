Internet services snapped in Kashmir after rumours surrounding Geelani’s health

By: |
Published: February 13, 2020 9:53:56 AM

Geelani's family said he has has been ill for some time but his condition is stable.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, jammu and kashmirSyed Ali Shah Geelani

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kashmir to prevent rumours about the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said on Thursday.

The services were snapped late Wednesday night after some social media posts claimed the health of the 90-year-old Geelani deteriorated, they said.

Related News

Adequate number of security forces have been deployed at vulnerable places in Kashmir to maintain law and order and prevent miscreants from fomenting any trouble.

Geelani’s family said he has has been ill for some time but his condition is stable.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Internet services snapped in Kashmir after rumours surrounding Geelani’s health
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Anti-CAA speech: Dr Kafeel Khan released from Mathura jail after bail
2Sexual orientation, religion and politics drove incivility online in India: Microsoft study
3Bhim Army chief moves SC, seeks intervention in Shaheen Bagh matter