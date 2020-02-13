Internet services snapped in Kashmir after rumours surrounding Geelani’s health

Geelani's family said he has has been ill for some time but his condition is stable.
Mobile internet services have been suspended in Kashmir to prevent rumours about the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said on Thursday.
The services were snapped late Wednesday night after some social media posts claimed the health of the 90-year-old Geelani deteriorated, they said.
Adequate number of security forces have been deployed at vulnerable places in Kashmir to maintain law and order and prevent miscreants from fomenting any trouble.
