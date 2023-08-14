Internet services restored in Haryana’s Nuh 2 weeks after violence

Internet services were restored in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday where communal clashes broke out two weeks ago, leaving six people dead and several others injured.

Mobile internet, SMS and broadband services were suspended in Nuh in view of the “tense and critical” situation after the July 31 clashes between two groups.

The clash started over an attempt to stop a religious procession that was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Six people, including two Home Guards and a Mosque cleric, were killed, in the violence that later spilled over to Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad and other districts of Haryana.

Several vehicles, food joints, and shops were set on fire by unruly mobs.

More than 390 people have been arrested and 118 others detained in connection with the violence, officials said.

Police have filed over 100 First Information Reports, or FIRs, for incendiary social media posts, the police said, adding that some accounts have also been identified that posted inflammatory content amid the violence.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes reopened in Nuh last week. Bus services of Haryana State Transport have also been fully restored.

