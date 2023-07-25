Over two months after the internet was snapped, the Manipur government has partially restored the broadband connection in the ethnic violence-hit state. Only those who have a static IP connection will be able to access the internet in a limited way, the government said in an order on Tuesday.

Manipur government orders earlier suspension of Broadband internet service be "lifted conditionally in a liberalised manner" pic.twitter.com/1FEfCCppQb — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

Internet was shut down on May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the valley-majority Meiteis and the hill-majority Kuki tribe.

Notably, mobile internet still remains banned in the northeastern state.

No connection other than a static IP one is allowed, the government said, adding the service provider will be held responsible if any subscriber is found using other types of connections.

Furthermore, an undertaking to be signed by the users, the state’s home department said in an order.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Since then, more than 100 people have died in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.