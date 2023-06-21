International Yoga Day: Now, Congress-BJP face off over who popularised Yoga

Ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations at United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York city on Wednesday, which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party shared a photo of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru performing sirsasana (headstand) and thanked him for ‘popularising” Yoga and making it a part of national policy.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Congress party wrote, “On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt. Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga & even made it a part of national policy. Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art & philosophy in our physical & mental wellbeing & take steps to incorporate it in our lives.”

This year’s theme for International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ that mirrors the essence of yoga as a unifying force that fosters the well-being of all, promoting the idea of “One World-One Family.”

In his speech at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, PM Modi put forward the concept of Yoga Day, which was first observed on June 21, 2015 and then became a global celebration.

As Congress thanked Nehru for yoga, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 tweet in which he compared Indian Army soldiers with Army dogs — both doing yoga in a photo he shared. “New India,” he captioned the photo.

Referring to that objectionable tweet, Shehzad tweeted, “From mocking yoga (tweet by Rahul Gandhi) to now the Congress trying to steal credit for the first family. It seems the Congress party has come a full circle.

At the very least they could thank India & Indians whose efforts led to its recognition on a global platform since…

“At the very least they could thank India & Indians whose efforts led to its recognition on a global platform since 2015 with an overwhelming mandate. Today when India represented by PM Modi will lead Yoga Day celebrations at UN HQ it is a matter of collective national pride but Congress is suffering from cataract of parivarvaad & hence can’t see anybody beyond one family.

“By the way have u ever seen any Congress leader doing Yoga on this day if indeed Nehru popularised it (sic).”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared Nehru’s headstand photo on Twitter and said that the government, the Prime Minister’s Office and the MEA should also be credited for popularising yoga. “Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived & popularised yoga, including our government, @PMOIndia & @MEAIndia, for internationalising #InternationalYogaDay through the @UN. As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world & it’s great to see it recognized.”