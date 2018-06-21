International Yoga day: Kota creates world record with 2 lakh people performing yoga

A certificate was given to Vasundhara Raje Scindia, District Collector Gaurav Goyal and Baba Ramdev by two Guinness Book of World Record officials who came from London to monitor the proceedings. (Source: Twitter)

Kota in Rajasthan established a world record on Thursday when around two lakh people performed yoga at one place on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. The event took place in the presence of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia at the RAC ground.

Speaking to IANS, an officer, Hariom Gurjar, said: “We have created a Guinness record as this is the first time these many people performed yoga together at one place.” He explained that counting of the participants was done with the help of barcodes given to each contestant. A total of 4,000 volunteers were present on the occasion and a drone center was set up to keep an eye on the ground. People started reaching the RAC ground from 5 a.m.

A certificate was given to Vasundhara Raje Scindia, District Collector Gaurav Goyal and Baba Ramdev by two Guinness Book of World Record officials who came from London to monitor the proceedings. Baba Ramdev tweeted that more than two lakh people performed yoga on the International Yoga Day.”Yog is the best way for the students to de-stress themselves. Thousands of students have joined #YogainKota, the education capital of Rajasthan,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the Chief Minister called for maximum participation from people to set up a world record on the occasion. Till date, Mysore shares the record where around 55,506 people performed yoga simultaneously at one place on International Yoga Day.