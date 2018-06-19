International Yoga Day: Delhi Development Authority plans mega sessions at parks, sports complexes

DDA plans mega sessions at parks, sports complexes (Representative Imgae: PTI )

The Delhi Development Authority will hold mega yoga sessions at some of its biggest parks and sports complexes on June 21 to mark the International Yoga Day, officials today said. The session are slated to be held from 5.30 AM to 8.00 AM, the urban body said in a statement.

Millennium Park, Inderprastha; Swaran Jyanti Park, Rohini; Sanjay Lake, Mayur Vihar; Maharaja Surajmal Park; Yamuna Sports Complex; Poorvi Delhi Khel Parisar; Chilla Sports Complex and CWG Sports Complex are some of the venue proposed by the DDA for the event. It is expected that about 3,000 citizens will participate in the yoga sessions at various locations, the DDA said.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world on June 21. The main event in Delhi would be held at the Rajpath. The events will be supported by Patanjali Yoga Samiti and Art of Living, the DDA said in the statement.