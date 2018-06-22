International Yoga Day: Beating cold, Indo-China troops perform yoga asanas in sub-zero temperature in Ladakh

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army jointly celebrated the fourth International Yoga Day amid sub-zero temperature along the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh today.

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army jointly celebrated the fourth International Yoga Day amid sub-zero temperature along the Indo-China border in eastern Ladakh today, a defence spokesman said. The event was organised at Daulat Beg Oldie-Tien Wein Dien meeting point across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “The soldiers of both the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army participated in the event at an altitude of 16,942 feet with great enthusiasm and displayed bonhomie between the two great armies,” defence spokesman Col N N Joshi said. During the yoga session, a talk was also delivered on the importance of yoga for health, wellbeing and inner balance at high altitude. “Apart from giving impetus to physical fitness, the event was aimed at further cementing the bonds of friendship and mutual trust between both the nations following the motto of the fourth International Yoga Day,” the spokesman said.