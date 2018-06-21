International Yoga Day 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Dehradun for the grand event

International Yoga Day 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun on Wednesday night to take part in the main International Yoga Day event to be held on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun on Wednesday night to take part in the main International Yoga Day event to be held on Thursday morning. PM Modi will join thousands of volunteers performing yoga asanas in Dehradun to mark the 4th International Yoga Day on Thursday. Also, many Cabinet ministers will join similar events across the country. The exercise in Dehradun will be held in the picturesque lawns of the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in the lap of the Himalayas.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had posted a blog to thank PM Modi for choosing Dehradun to host the event. CM Rawat said, “It will establish the state’s identity as the land of yoga and give a boost to tourism which will generate fresh job opportunities.” When PM Modi arrived at the Jollygrant airport, he was accorded a warm welcome by Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and DGP Anil Raturi. PM Modi will spend the night at Raj Bhawan and thereafter participate in the in the main International Yoga Day event on Thursday.