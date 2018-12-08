International praise from India’s immunisation drive: Mission Indradhanush becomes one of the world’s top programmes

By: | Updated: December 8, 2018 12:13 PM

Mission Indradhanush, the immunisation campaign launched by India - has been selected as one of the top 12 best practices in the world!

Representative Image

Mission Indradhanush, the immunisation campaign launched by India – has been selected as one of the top 12 best practices in the world, reported the Times of India. The first mission Indradhanush was launched in December 2014, aiming to offer full immunization cover to children up to two years of age and pregnant women, an Intensified Mission Indradhanush was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2017.

The Mission is also set to be featured in a special edition of the British Medical Journal, and will also be demonstrated in major international conferences. The special edition of the journal will be launched in the fourth Partners’ Forum conference, an international event, which will be held in New Delhi from December 12 to 13 to discuss maternal and child health.

The conference will be attended by over 1200 delegates from across 85 countries, and PM Narendra Modi will be delivering the keynote address, reported TOI.

Read Also| India to retain top position in remittances with USD 80 billion, says World Bank

Health Minister JP Nadda said, “Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH) board members offered to host the Partners’ Forum conference in India to improve the health conditions of pregnant women and children, as India is a global leader in that space,” reported TOI.

The programmes conducted by the Forum this year will revolve around the global aim of survive-thrive-transform. Four high-level meetings will be conducted around multi-sectoral collaboration, political leadership, the power of partnership and accountability. Each of these meetings will be followed by six other sessions with detailed discussions.

The child and maternal mortality rate in India dropped by a huge margin in 1990, when the government came up with immunisation drives and campaigns – which also played a significant role in bringing down the rate. The Intensified Mission Indradhanush mission aims at 90% immunisation in cities and districts with particularly low immunisation rates, by end of 2018. Initially, however, the government set the target to be fulfilled by 2020, but will the launch of IMI it has been advanced.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. International praise from India’s immunisation drive: Mission Indradhanush becomes one of the world’s top programmes
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition