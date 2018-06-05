International minority appeasement: Akhilesh Yadav’s brutal take on Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia in Ramzan month

Akhilesh also slammed PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Adityanath for accusing his party of minority appeasement.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed PM Narendra Modi for his visit to Indonesia and Malaysia during the month of Ramzan. Yadav asked if the trip was an attempt towards “international appeasement” of the minority community.

He slammed PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Adityanath for accusing his party of minority appeasement. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he does not celebrate Eid as he is a Hindu. The BJP charges us with practising Muslim appeasement. Modi has just visited Indonesia and Malaysia during the month of Ramzan. Is it an attempt towards ‘international appeasement’ of the Muslims?” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

During an interaction with a TV news channel, Adityanath had said that he is a Hindu and does not celebrate Eid, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition. On the other hand, PM Modi’s act of refusing to wear a skull cap in 2011 had also led to criticism.

PM Modi, who recently concluded his five-day visit of three nations, had visited mosques in Singapore and Indonesia. Modi had visited Indonesia’s grand Istiqlal Mosque and Singapore’s iconic Chulia mosque. In pictures tweeted by MEA, he was seen robbed in a green colour shawl he was presented at the mosque.

His visits to the mosques were criticised by the Opposition parties. In a conversation with a reporter, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that Modi is someone who has ‘fooled the entire nation’. His response came after a reporter asked about PM Modi having a ‘problem’ in wearing skull caps in India, while he visits mosques in the foreign countries and even offers chadars.

Yadav further asked the BJP to restrain its leaders from making “absurd” comments. “The BJP should learn to face defeats or else they will be not be able to digest the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the opposition will stage a comeback,” he said