International Day of Yoga: Here is how to stay stress-free; check the common yoga protocol

As the world celebrates fourth International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, India has geared up in a more enthusiastic manner. The Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) has come up with a standard protocol to be observed while practicing the Yoga. It was because of India’s efforts that this ancient practice has acquired the status of an international day, endorsed by the United Nations.

The Ministry has released videos in English and Hindi languages explaining the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). The Asanas and practices forming part of the CYP are selected in such a way as to yield the maximum health and wellbeing rewards to a diverse group of people from different profiles of health, age etc.

According to experts, beginners can learn CYP in about 15 sessions of one-hour duration each.

The CYP-2018 has given the basic requirements needed to practice Yoga, it has guidelines to be followed before, during and after Yoga.

Before starting the practice, there are some guidelines, which include cleanliness, an important prerequisite for Yoga practice. It includes cleanliness of surroundings, body, and mind. Yoga practice should be performed in a calm and quiet atmosphere with a relaxed body and mind. Yoga practice should be done on an empty stomach or light stomach. Consume small amount of honey in lukewarm water if you feel weak. Bladder and bowels should be empty before starting Yogic practices. A mattress, Yoga mat, durrie or folded blanket should be used for the practice. Light and comfortable cotton clothes are preferred to facilitate easy movement of the body. Yoga should not be performed in a state of exhaustion, illness, in a hurry or in acute stress conditions. In case of chronic disease/ pain/ cardiac problems, a physician or a Yoga therapist should be consulted prior to performing Yogic practices. Yoga experts should be consulted before doing Yogic practices during pregnancy and menstruation.

During the Yoga, a person is expected to start with a prayer or an invocation as it creates a conducive environment to relax the mind. Yogic practices shall be performed slowly, in a relaxed manner, with awareness of the body and breath. Do not hold the breath unless it is specially mentioned to do so during the practice. Breathing should be always through the nostrils unless instructed otherwise. Do not hold the body tight or give undue jerks to the body. Perform the practices according to one’s capacity. It takes some time to get good results, so persistent and regular practice is very essential. Yoga session should end with meditation/ deep silence.

After completing the practice, a person also needs to follow some guidelines like bath may be taken only after 20-30 minutes of Yoga practice. Food to be consumed only after 20-30 minutes of the practice.

The Ministry has also released a pledge to create awareness and spread the message, it reads, “I Pledge to make YOGA an Integral Part of my Daily Life.”

Detailed CYP can be accessed on AYUSH Ministry's website.

Yoga is a 5,000-year-old tradition from India that combines physical, mental and spiritual pursuits to achieve harmony of the body and mind. According to Yogic scriptures, the practice of Yoga leads to the union of an individual consciousness with the universal consciousness. According to modern scientists, everything in the universe is just a manifestation of the same quantum firmament. One who experiences this oneness of existence is said to be “in Yoga” and is termed as a yogi who has attained as state of freedom, referred to as mukti, nirvāna, kaivalya or mokṣa.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. The declaration came at the behest of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during his address to UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

The theme for the 2018 celebration, organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, is ‘Yoga for Peace.’

Download Common Yoga Protocol PDF: https://s3-ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.com/ministry-of-yoga/images/1528106718.pdf