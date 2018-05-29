Internatioal Yoga Day 2018: Over 60,000 participants to perform with PM Narendra Modi

Over 60,000 participants will perform different asanas in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the International Yoga Day . (File photo: PIB)

Over 60,000 participants will perform different asanas in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the International Yoga Day on June 21 here, a government official said today.

At a meeting to review preparations for the event, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, said the state government has moved a proposal to make the Forest Research Institute (FRI) the venue for the event.

The programme will start at 7 AM in the morning and go on till 7.45 AM with over 60,000 participants collectively performing different asanas in the presence of the prime minister, he said.

There will be two rehearsals for the event on June 18 and 19, he said.

The Uttarakhand Police, the Army, para-military personnel, NCC, NSS, Scout guide, yog sansthan, school and college students, and representatives of different organisations will participate in the event, an official release quoting the chief secretary said.

Apart from the national event being held in Dehradun, programmes will also be held at every district headquarters, blocks and gram panchayats to mark the occasion, it said.

A run for yoga will also be held here next month.