‘Internal matter’: India responds to European Parliament’s plan to discuss Manipur violence

As the European Parliament (EU) planned to debate the violence in Manipur at a session in the French city of Strasbourg, India on Wednesday asserted that the issue is an “internal matter”.

A motion for a resolution on the Manipur situation, on the theme “India, the situation in Manipur”, was tabled in the EU parliament and it was scheduled to be taken up on Wednesday. The motion was passed by six parliamentary groups under the “Debates on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the Rule of Law”.

The parliamentarians sought the debate under provisions allowing urgent discussions on topical subjects, third-country political situation, local and regional conflicts, fundamental freedoms, human rights and democracy. The motions also refer to the genesis of the situation, including the high court order directing the Manipur government to recommend to the Union tribal affairs ministry that the Meiteis be granted Scheduled Tribe status.

The move comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to France, during which he will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

India says ‘internal matter’

Asked about the matter at a media briefing on Wednesday, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra replied, “On the Manipur question, this is a matter totally internal to India.”

He added, “We are aware of what [is happening in the European Parliament] and we have made a reach out to the concerned EU parliamentarians but we have made it very clear to them this is a matter totally and absolutely internal to India.”

According to reports in the media in Manipur, Alber & Geiger had written to members of the European Parliament, asking them not to include their motions in the agenda for the current plenary session. The letter referred to negotiations between the European Union (EU) and India and said that “India should not be prevented from explaining its position in such a situation”. The letter further said the Indian government is “working incessantly in order to mitigate the conflict” and has formed a Peace Committee in Manipur.

However, Kwatra didn’t respond to a query on whether India has engaged the political lobbying agency Alber & Geiger to persuade the European parliamentarians to withdraw their motions.

Manipur violence

Clashes between Manipur’s Meitei community and the Kuki community, which began in early May, have killed more than 130 people and displaced tens of thousands.

Groups have looted weapons from police armouries and sporadic armed clashes continue to be reported from the northeastern state.