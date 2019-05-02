Intermediate exam results fiasco: BJP bandh begins in Telangana

Hyderabad | Published: May 2, 2019 12:00:55 PM

The BJP has appealed to the people to support the state-wide bandh to send out a message that the entire state stood with aggrieved Intermediate students and also to mount pressure on the state government to act.

The BJP claimed that about 25 students have ended their lives since the declaration of results on April 18.

A day-long bandh called by the BJP to protest the alleged errors in declaration of Intermediate examination results began in Telangana Thursday. BJP leaders and workers held protests at Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Nagarkurnool and other places since morning in the state. The protesters tried to prevent state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) busesfrom plying, police sources said. At some places, police removed the agitators from the scene.

The BJP has appealed to the people to support the state-wide bandh to send out a message that the entire state stood with aggrieved Intermediate students and also to mount pressure on the state government to act. Meanwhile, the indefinite fast launched by state BJP president K Laxman entered the fourth day on Thursday. He was shifted to the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical sciences (NIMS) hours after he launched the fast on April 29.

The demands of the saffron party include sacking education minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, suspension of Board of Intermediate Education secretary and paying compensation to families of students who allegedly committed suicide, upset over the results. The BJP claimed that about 25 students have ended their lives since the declaration of results on April 18.

The announcement of results led to widespread protests by students, their parents, student organisations and political parties. Some students and their parents claimed that they secured poor marks despite being merit students. The state government had appointed a three-member committee to look into the issue. The panel has pointed out certain shortcomings and suggested remedial measures.

