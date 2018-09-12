Interfaith meet held on 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was the chief guest at the event organised on Tuesday. (Reuters)

An interfaith meet was organised here to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions held in Chicago in 1893, according to a statement by the Ramakrishna Mission on Wednesday.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee was the chief guest at the event organised on Tuesday. The Mission said nine religious denominations were represented by various scholars and preachers, who explained how every faith bears similarities with the line of thought expounded by Swami Vivekananda in his speech which had drawn thunderous applause from the largely American audience.

On the occasion, Mukherjee said the landmark speech in Chicago established India as the world leader in matters of spirituality. Swami Shantatmananda, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, in his concluding remarks, said today the need for intra-faith harmony is perhaps even more than interfaith harmony.