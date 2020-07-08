Inter-ministerial panel to probe financial dealings of three Rajiv Gandhi trusts: MHA

MHA set up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into wrongdoing in financial dealings by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

According to the MHA, the probe by the inter-ministerial team will also cover violation of laws by Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

The committee will be headed by the special director of the Enforcement Directorate.

“The probe against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others will be conducted by a special director in the Enforcement Directorate,” the MHA said.

All the three trusts — Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust are linked to the Gandhi family.

The development comes days after the BJP alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from China’s government. The BJP further said that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) donated money to the foundation, of which Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson, during the tenure of the UPA government.