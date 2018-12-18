Intense cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley, Ladakh

An intense cold wave continued in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region on Tuesday, dropping the minimum temperatures below the freezing point, the weather office said.
An intense cold wave continued in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region on Tuesday, dropping the minimum temperatures below the freezing point, the weather office said.
The MET Department said that same weather condition with a further drop in the night temperatures was likely to continue for another week.
The minimum temperatures in Kargil, Leh, Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Srinagar on Tuesday were minus 15.8 degrees Celsius, minus 15.1, minus 7.7, minus 7.6 and minus 4.6, respectively.
In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.5, Batote 3.6, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 as the night’s lowest temperatures.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.