Intense cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley, Ladakh

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 10:13 AM

An intense cold wave continued in the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region on Tuesday, dropping the minimum temperatures below the freezing point, the weather office said.

The MET Department said that same weather condition with a further drop in the night temperatures was likely to continue for another week.

The minimum temperatures in Kargil, Leh, Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Srinagar on Tuesday were minus 15.8 degrees Celsius, minus 15.1, minus 7.7, minus 7.6 and minus 4.6, respectively.

In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.5, Batote 3.6, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

