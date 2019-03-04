Intelligence agencies confirmed 300 active targets before air strike at JeM’s Balakot camp: Report

In the last few days, several opposition leaders have asked the government to share evidence of casualties in Balakot strike. (AP)

The Indian intelligence agencies had found 300 active mobile connections at the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Balakot, Pakistan just after the Indian Air Force (IAF) was given clearance to hit the terror camp, ANI reported citing sources. The Air Force had struck Balakot camp in the early hours of February 26.

The news agency reported that surveillance conducted by the National Technical Research Organisation of Balakot camp in days leading up to air strike by IAF confirmed around three hundred active mobile connections in the terror facility. It further said that a similar number of active targets were corroborated by other Indian intelligence agencies.

“During technical surveillance, it emerged that there was a presence of around 300 mobile phones with active signal strength inside the facility in the days leading up to the strike. The facility was destroyed by the IAF fighters,” ANI quoted a source as saying.

In the last few days, several opposition leaders have asked the government to share evidence of casualties in Balakot strike. BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that 250 terrorists were killed in that air operation. However, the government has not made any such claims.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday said that the IAF only hits the targets, it does not count the number of dead. He further said that the casualty figure will be shared by the government.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also questioned the government over its stand on the strike. He said: “IAF Vice Air Marshal declined to comment on casualties. MEA statement said there were no civilian or military casualties. So, who put out the number of casualties as 300-350?” he said in a tweet.

The former finance minister further said that he was prepared to believe the government. “But if we want the world to believe, government must make the effort, not indulge in Opposition-bashing,” he added.