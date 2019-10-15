“Insulted, blacked out”: West Bengal Governor alleges ‘mistreatment’ at Mamata Banerjee-hosted Durga Puja carnival

West Bengal Governor also complained that though he spent four hours watching the carnival from beginning to end, he was not shown even once on the multi-camera footage (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that he “felt insulted” and was “deeply hurt and disturbed” at the manner in which he was treated at the Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata. The carnival was hosted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Governor was not seated at the main dais with Banerjee and “was not shown on TV” for even a second.

The Bengal Governor was apparently unhappy with the seating arrangement at the carnival, organised by the TMC government to showcase some of the big-ticket puja pandals.

“I felt insulted at the carnival. I am deeply hurt and disturbed. The insult was not to me but to every people of West Bengal. They will never digest such as insult. I am a servant of the people of West Bengal. Nothing can deter me from performing my constitutional duties,” Dhankhar said on the sidelines of a programme in Kolkata.

The West Bengal Governor also complained that though he spent four hours watching the carnival from beginning to end, he was not shown even once on the multi-camera footage. “For four hours or more I was there and your press coverage was totally blacked out…This is unheard of. You will never find it anywhere else. Someone told me it was reminiscent of the Emergency,” an emotional Dhankhar told the reporters.

“Not for a second was the first servant shown on TV. What happened has put me to shame because no person in Bengal will approve of it.”

Trinamool Congress, however, has dubbed his comments as “unbecoming and unfortunate”. “It is unfortunate that he made such a comment. I was there and what I saw was that a separate stage was dedicated to the Governor of West Bengal. His statements are unbecoming of the high position he holds,” said Tapas Roy, Legislative party leader of Trinamool Congress in the assembly.

This isn’t the first time that the Governor and the ruling party have entered into an altercation. Dhankhar has openly criticised the state government as well as Mamata Banerjee on occasions.

Earlier, Dhankhar waded into a dramatic row at the Jadavpur University over the visit of Union Minister Babul Supriyo. Supriyo was manhandled and pushed by students and later was not allowed to enter the premises. The Governor drove in and escorted Supriyo out of the chaos. Later, the Mamata Banerjee government accused him of jumping in without informing anyone to escalate the political drama.