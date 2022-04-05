‘Insult to memory of someone you gave Padma Bhushan to’: Chirag Paswan breaks silence on eviction from bungalow

Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan today expressed his anguish over his eviction from the Delhi bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan three decades ago. Chirag said that he “felt cheated and humiliated” by the way his family was thrown out of the bungalow. Chirag claimed that he was vacating the premises in March itself but was stopped after receiving assurance of extension.

Speaking to NDTV, Chirag said that what had happened was a betrayal. While photos of the eviction process were widely shared on social media, it showed the Paswan family’s belongings lying on road outside the bungalow and some photos of Ram Vilas Paswan also kept on the ground. Chirag alleged that the officers threw his father’s photo and walked on them with slippers on.

“This sort of humiliation for someone you gave the Padma Bhushan this year – you are insulting his memory…” said Chirag.

Chirag also said that he has been charting his own path in the last one and half years and added that there is no point in an alliance where there is no mutual respect.

The Lok Sabha MP said that something that belongs to the government cannot be permanent and the Paswan family never thought of claiming it. Chirag, who now leads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) faction of the divided LJP, said that the bungalow was practically the birthplace of the social justice movement started by his late father.

While Chirag had claimed that he was not given alternate accommodation, the government had said that the Lok Sabha MP has already been allotted a flat meant for MPs.