Insult to injury! Rs 25 lakh robbery dream crashes with Rs 5 bounty; nabbed and jailed too

For five robbers who had the dream of stealing a hefty sum from a Delhi businessman, it was the most shocking moment of their lives!

For five robbers who had the dream of stealing a hefty sum from a Delhi businessman, it was the most shocking moment of their lives! The robber gang targeted a businessman a few weeks ago expecting that he would be carrying Rs 25-30 lakh, instead were stunned as they got richer only by Rs 5. According to The Hindustan Times, a 43-year-old businessman, who is a resident of Shahdara, was allegedly looted by a five-member gang headed by 35-year-old Ifthekaar Khalid. The mastermind robber ran a jacket-manufacturing unit in Maujpur and was a regular customer of the businessman. However, on Wednesday, two of the robbers were arrested and the remaining three were identified by the special staff of Shahdara district police.

Meghana Yadav, a deputy commissioner of police, Shahdara, was quoted as saying by HT that Khalid was aware of the time when the businessmen in the neighbourhood would return with lakhs of rupees in cash every day. He planned to loot this particular businessman after observing large figures in the transaction slips. Khalid then plotted the robbery scene and roped in 4 of his friends. The group planned to rob the businessman on his way home.

On May 26, Khalid had noticed large transactions of the businessman and hence decided to rob him later that day. He expected the businessman to carry home Rs 25-30 lakh in cash that evening. The businessman’s thick bag that he carried every day had raised his hopes of a big loot.

On the day of loot, the businessman was nearly home when 3 motorcycle-borne robbers intercepted his scooter at around 9:35 PM. The robbers then threw chilli powder in the victim’s eyes and fired in the air before snatching his scooter. The robbers robbed the scooter hoping that there would be cash in its storage unit too.

However, little did they know that the storage unit had nothing, and the thick bag contained no hefty amount of cash but clothes and tiffin box. All hell broke loose on the robbers when the robbers opened the bag, and all they found inside was a five rupee coin. In fact, the robbers did not check the businessman’s pockets that had Rs 10000. But, the gang wasn’t able to sell the scooter as the gang had no past experience in stealing vehicles.