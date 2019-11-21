‘Insult to defence forces’: Congress protests Pragya Singh Thakur’s nomination to defence panel

Pragya Thakur was elected from Bhopal after defeating veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by over 3.6 lakh votes. (ANI Photo)

A controversy erupted after Malegaon blasts accused and BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur was nominated to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence. In a sharp reaction to the move, the Congress on Thursday attacked the Modi government and called Thakur’s nomination “an insult” to defence forces, parliamentarians and countrymen.

The Congress also slammed the BJP MP and called her “terror accused and Godse fanatic”. In a statement on Twitter, Congress said, “Pragya Thakur, a terror accused and Godse fanatic has been nominated by the BJP government to be a member of the Parliamentary Panel on Defence. This move is an insult to our nation’s defence forces, to our nation’s esteemed parliamentarians and to every Indian.”

The Congress also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has finally forgiven Pragya Thakur.

The reaction from the grand old party came after Pragya Thakur was nominated to the 21-member in-House defence panel. According to the government notification released on October 21, the parliamentary consultative committee is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and includes the likes of Opposition leaders National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, TMC’s Sougata Roy, DMK’s A Raja and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in addition to Pragya Thakur.

The composition of the consultative committee is decided by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and its powers of consultation and its recommendations are not binding.

Pragya Thakur is currently under trial for multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. She was granted bail on health grounds in April 2017 by the Bombay High Court after the NIA dropped charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Thakur, who is known for her controversial remarks, had stoked controversy on a number of occasions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. She had called Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot. The BJP had issued a show-cause notice to her over the remarks.

She courted a major controversy with her remarks on Godse, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene at the height of the Lok Sabha campaign. Modi said that he would never forgive Thakur for what she said.

The 49-year-old had also stirred a major controversy when she accused former Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who died in action during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, of treating her “very badly” and that he died because of his “karma”.

The first-time parliamentarian, Pragya Thakur was elected from Bhopal after defeating veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by over 3.6 lakh votes.