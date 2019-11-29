‘Insult to Constitution’! Maharashtra ministers invoke party leaders while taking oath, spark controversy

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The swearing-in cermony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with six other ministers appears to have run into a controversy. On Thursday evening, Uddhav and two leaders from each party of the alliance took oath as CM and ministers, respectively. However, the manner in which the oath was taken left even Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari displeased.

The Maharashtra Governor, it is learnt, has expressed displeasure over the leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress invoking the names of their respective party leaders while being administered the oath by him. Koshyari has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure this doesn’t happen again, ABP News reported today.

The Governor was also said to be upset over the alleged mismanagement at the Shivaji Park and the stage as well. Although the event was organised by the government, the management was allegedly controlled by the workers of the three parties.

The opposition BJP slammed the ruling alliance and accused it of insulting the people of Maharashtra and the Constitution.

“I am active in politics for the last 30 years. I have seen governments both the Centre and states taking charge. But I have never seen a ceremony like this where leaders took oath in the name of their party chiefs. It is an insult to the Constitution and a symbol of slavery. They are elected MLAs by the people… ,” BJP leader GVL narasimha Rao said.

“You are sending a message to the people that you don’t care for them and you are loyal to your leader only. It is an insult of people of Maharashtra and the Constitution,” he added.

“This has never happened before. This is not the first time when regional parties members are becoming ministers. You have already done that in the hotel rooms… do this at the hotel, inside a closed room. It is dangerous for a democracy,” the BJP leader noted.

When Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut was asked about the communication from Governor’s end, he refused to confirm anything.

However, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik defended the alliance leaders and said that this has not happened for the first time. Malik said that members in the Parliament have also invoked their leaders’ names before taking the oath. He. however, admitted that there should be a protocol which should be followed at such events.

“The programme was organised by the Maharashtra government. A list was given to the management about who all will be present at the stage and it was approved by the management. The workers of the three parties were very happy and celebrating. Workers wanted to meet their leaders and we can’t stop them. It is for the management people to check,” he said.

“There is a set decorum of the swearing-in where one takes oath in the name of God or leaders whom they believe in. We have seen this earlier in state Assemblies and Parliament where leaders invoked their leaders’ names before oath. However, there is a need for enforcing the code of conduct in a stringent manner,” he added.

On Thursday evening, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray invoked late his father and party founder Balasaheb’s name before taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state. Six Ministers — two each from the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress also took the oath last evening at the Shivaji Park in the presence of thousands of workers. While the Sena leaders invoked the name of Balasaheb and Maratha ruler Shivaji, the NCP leaders invoked the name of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. From Congress’ camp, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took the oath. While Balasaheb invoked Sonia Gandhi, Nitin invoked both Sonia and Rahul.