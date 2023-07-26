Insult, self-respect challenged: Mallikarjun Kharge alleges Rajya Sabha mic turned off

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led Union government saying that his “self respect has been challenged” during the Upper House proceedings, as mics were allegedly turned off while he was speaking.

Tweeting the video of him speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Kharge wrote, “I was placing my issues before the House, and when 50 people gave notices on (Rule) 267, I did not even get a chance to speak in the Parliament. Okay. But to turn off the mic when I was speaking is a breach of my privilege.

“This is an insult to me. My self-respect has been challenged,” the Congress president said, adding, “And, if the House is run on the instructions of the government, then I will understand that there is no democracy.”

मैं अपने मुद्दे सदन के सामने रख रहा था, और जब 50 लोगों ने 267 पर notice दिए , मुझे संसद में बोलने का मौका भी नहीं मिला। ठीक है।



लेकिन कम से कम जब मैं बोल रहा हूँ तो मेरा माइक बंद कर दिया गया, ये मेरे privilege को धक्का है।



ये मेरा अपमान हुआ है। मेरे self-respect को उन्होंने… pic.twitter.com/nKpGX80AwC — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 26, 2023

The episode came amid uproarious scenes in Parliament, where the Monsoon Session is underway, with Opposition leaders demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence. The state has seen ethnic clashes since May 3 resulting in the death of over 160 people.

After Kharge was interrupted mid-speech, an uproar followed by Opposition members, as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar asked them to take their seats. In response, BJP leaders started chanting ‘Modi, Modi’, plunging the Upper House into chaos. The Rajya Sabha was later adjourned.

As Dhankar informed Kharge that several MPs were standing in rows behind him, the Congress leader said, “Mere peechhe khade agar nahi honge toh kya Modi ke peechhe khade honge? (If they will not stand behind me, will they stand behind Modi?)”

Dhankar later clarified that the mic was not turned off.