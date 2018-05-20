Instead of punishing SSC chairman for paper leak, PM rewarding him with extension: Congress

The party alleged that rules were bent in favour of Khurana and instead of punishing him for compromising the future of 30 lakh students, he was rewarded with an extension.

The Congress today claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of fixing accountability for the paper leak in an examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), “rewarded” its chairman Ashim Khurana by “granting him extension” in tenure.

The party alleged that rules were bent in favour of Khurana and instead of punishing him for compromising the future of 30 lakh students, he was rewarded with an extension.

“The prime minister is anti-youth. The prime minister is allergic to accountability. He is in the habit of crowning those who play with the future of the youth. The prime minister, rather than giving a punishment, has given an extension to the Gujarat-cadre IAS officer,” party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

He contended that the prime minister played with the future of the youths who had reposed faith in him in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

“The PM has given an open licence to SSC now to continue this saga of paper leak and spoiling the future of the youth,” he added.

The alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination held in February, triggered protests by job aspirants. The online examination is held to fill various posts in government offices.