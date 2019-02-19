Instead of proof, India will give befitting reply to Pak: J&K BJP chief

On Khan’s remarks that it was easy to start a war but difficult to end it, Raina said Pakistan had already started the war by killing the CRPF men and now “India will end this war”.

Instead of giving proof of their involvement in the Pulwama attack, India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan, chief of J&K BJP Ravinder Raina Tuesday said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of “shedding crocodile tears” over the deaths of 40 CRPF men who died in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Khan had in a video message, assured India that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if New Delhi shares “actionable intelligence”, but warned against any “revenge” retaliatory action.

“Khan should stop shedding crocodile tears… Pakistan by carrying out the attack in Pulwama has started the war and India will give a befitting response to end this war,” Raina said. “We will not give proof but a befitting response to end the war started by it (Pakistan),” he added. India will avenge the blood of its martyrs along with “interest”, he said further.

The BJP leader said that Khan was a “puppet” of the ISI and terrorists like Hafiz Sayeed, co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and chief of Jama’at-ud-Da’wah and Masood Azhar, chief of JeM chief among others. “He took six days to talk on Pulwama incident but did not condemn the terrorists. The whole world condemned this act of Pakistan but its prime minister needs evidence,” Raina said.

On Khan’s remarks that it was easy to start a war but difficult to end it, Raina said Pakistan had already started the war by killing the CRPF men and now “India will end this war”. He said the whole world knows that the terrorists were being trained by Pakistan Army and the ISI in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and that the country was a “hub of terrorists”.

“Azhar (JeM chief) is undergoing treatment in a military hospital in Rawalpandi and still he (Khan) needs proof. What are LeT, JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and Dawood Ibrahim doing in Pakistan?” he asked. “We will kill them (terrorists) one by one,” he said, adding that Pakistan “was not serious” about ending terrorism. “Pakistan government is the mother of terrorists,” he said.