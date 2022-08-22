Instead of giving Bharat Ratna to Manish Sisodia, they raided him: Kejriwal attacks BJP in Gujarat

In his fifth visit to poll-bound Gujarat in less than a month, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday attacked the BJP-led central government for trying to frame Deputy CM Manish Sisodia instead of conferring the Bharat Ratna upon him for bringing about a revolution in the country’s education system since Independence.

“He (Manish Sisodia) reformed government schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country’s education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him,” Kejriwal said while addressing a town hall meeting in Ahmedabad. Kejriwal and Sisodia are on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Continuing with his promise of free water, education and electricity, Kejriwal today promised that if his party is elected to power, they will ensure that the state receives free and quality healthcare services just like the Mohalla clinics in the national capital.

“We’re guaranteeing that we’ll provide free and best health treatment to all Gujaratis. Like Mohalla clinics, health clinics will be opened in cities & villages. We’ll improve govt hospitals and new government hospitals will be opened if needed,” said Kejriwal.

Sisodia, who was also present at the same address, said that if voted to power, the AAP government in Gujarat will ensure free and quality education in the state-run schools, adding that they will also bring down the exorbitant fees charged by the private schools. Sisodia further stated that the AAP government will also fill up the vacant teaching posts in the state government schools by immediately recruiting teachers and by giving full-time employment to temporary teachers.

“I appeal to all parents of school kids and the ones who believe in strengthening the roots of the society by providing quality education to children to vote for Kejriwal’s ideals and bring AAP to power in the state. After AAP comes to power, all children will get free and quality education. Secondly, all state-run schools in Gujarat will be made as lucrative as the private schools, just as we have done in Delhi.

“In all schools, we will fill up the vacancies in teachers’ posts immediately. After visiting Gujarat government schools, I found that many teachers are contractually employed. We will make sure that the schools have full-time teachers. Most importantly, we will bring down the fees in private schools just like the Delhi schools,” said Sisodia in his address.