  • MORE MARKET STATS

Instant loan apps case: Four, including Chinese national, arrested during raid on Hyderabad call centre

By: |
December 25, 2020 6:36 PM

The accused had developed 11 Instant loan apps, offering loans to individuals and levying hefty penalties in case of defaults.

They were arrested on Thursday during a raid on a call centre here, which was being used as a backend for collection of dues, a police press release said. (Representative image)

Four people, including a Chinese national, have been arrested here for allegedly using coercive methods to recover dues from defaulters who had used 11 instant loan apps developed by them, police said. Two others, including another Chinese national are absconding and a hunt was on for them, they said.

They were arrested on Thursday during a raid on a call centre here, which was being used as a backend for collection of dues, a police press release said. The accused had developed 11 Instant loan apps, offering loans to individuals and levying hefty penalties in case of defaults.

Related News

“(They also) resort to systematic abusing, harassing, threatening of defaulters through call centers run by them. They even blackmailed the borrowers by sending fake legal notices to their relatives and family members, it said. Recently police had registered eight cases against these app based lenders.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Instant loan apps case Four including Chinese national arrested during raid on Hyderabad call centre
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmer protest: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks farmers not to disrupt state’s telecom services
2Middlemen in PM-Kisan? Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims entire fund doesn’t reach farmers
3Fresh setback to Nitish Kumar: Six JD-U MLAs defect to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh