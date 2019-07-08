Murder convict serving life term flees Etawah prison, gets run over by train hours later

The convict was identified as Ramanand who hailed from Auraiya district in UP. (Representational Image)

Etawah Jailbreak: In a strange turn of events, one of the two convicts who escaped from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district jail died after he was run over by a train that he was hurriedly trying to board hours after his escape from prison. The convict was identified as Ramanand who hailed from Auraiya district in UP. Ramanand and Chandra Prakash, who were serving life sentences in separate murder cases, had escaped from the jail by cutting the rods of their barrack using an iron cutter.

Reports suggest that the duo cut tree branches and used bedsheets to climb the 22-foot-high boundary walls of the jail. The incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Ramanand tried to board the Sangam Express but slipped under at the Etawah railway station. The authorities came to know about the escape an hour later when deputy jailor Jagdish Prasad went on a routine inspection. As the jail authorities began a search operation, they were informed by railway police about a person being run down by a train. The person was identified as Ramanand.

The police are now carrying out search operations to arrest another inmate, Chandra.

PTI reports that jail superintendent Raj Kishor Singh admitted lapses on the part of the jail administration and promised to act against those found guilty. According to the report, District Magistrate Jitendra Bahadur Singh also visited the jail and wondered how was an iron-cutter was allowed to be sneaked inside the jail premises.

So far, five jail officials have been placed under suspension after DIG Prison VP Tripathi suspected serious negligence on their part during the initial probe. Among the officials who have been suspended are head warders Irfan Ahmad and BL Nigam and warders Anand Kumar, Ayush Shukla and Sri Krishna. Tripathi has also assured that action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the jailbreak.