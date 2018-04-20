Instant Karma: Molester tries to stop girl’s 2-wheeler; she lost control, hit him head-on – Watch video

The girl lost control of her vehicle, hit the man who tried to stop her and later both of them fell down. (Videograb: ANI)

With reports of increasing crime against women in India, yet another shocking incident came to light on Friday. This time it’s again from Jammu and Kashmir. A shameful incident of harassment of a young girl by three men has been caught on camera. The incident happened while she was on her way to home from school. Three bike-borne men allegedly tried to harass her. But, the molester was hit by the girl’s vehicle, that too head-on. The incident was reported from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, where a man along with his two accomplices tried to stop a girl’s two-wheeler, in an attempt to molest her. However, the girl lost control of her vehicle, hit the man who tried to stop her and later both of them fell down. After the man was hit, he fell unconscious. The whole incident was captured in a camera and the video has also gone viral on various social media platforms.

#WATCH Doda: Man, along with his 2 accomplices, tried to stop a girl’s two-wheeler, in an attempt to molest her. Girl lost control of her vehicle & fell down. Accused men have been nabbed by Police. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/J7R7FYK0nn — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2018

The accused were identified as Farooq (19), Azhar Wani (18) and Nayeem Iqbal (19). The police have meanwhile nabbed the accused men and have registered a case against them. Their motorcycles have also been seized. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Brijesh Sharma explained the incident that took place yesterday in Bhaderwah area of the district when one of the three teenagers, Umer Farooq, forcibly tried stop the girl who was riding home from school.

In the wake of series of crime against women in India, the country is currently boiling in the rage of Kathua minor rape and murder case that took place Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.