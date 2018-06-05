Instant karma? Car thief dies when a stolen SUV in which he was trying to escape hit pavement

Ravi and Noor Mohammad got down from the Brezza and moved towards the Fortuner. One person got into the driving seat while the other tried to get in,” the officer said. (Representative image)

A criminal was killed and his accomplice was arrested on Tuesday when a stolen SUV in which they trying to escape hit a pavement here, police said. The incident occurred at 3 a.m in Shahdara in east Delhi when members of an interstate gang of carjackers fired at police personnel and tried to overrun them in a bid to escape with the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they had stolen on Monday from Mianwali here, police said. “The accused, Ravi, was arrested with a countrymade pistol. His accomplice, Noor Mohammad, was found injured in the SUV after it rammed a pavement… He was taken to GTB Hospital where he was declared dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said.

The police used GPS to track the SUV and laid a trap to nab the criminals, Prasad said. “A Brezza car came and stopped near a Fortuner. Ravi and Noor Mohammad got down from the Brezza and moved towards the Fortuner. One person got into the driving seat while the other tried to get in,” the officer said.

“The police tried to nab them but the person still sitting in Brezza fired at the police party and sped off towards Yamuna Sports Centre. “Ravi was arrested from the spot. Noor Mohammad, the driver of SUV, was directed to stop but he tried to run over the policemen in a bid to escape. Two constables fired at the SUV in self-defence,” the officer said. That led to the accident.