‘Install anti-suicide device on ceiling fans’: Kota administration’s directive to address mental health crisis

In the wake of rising number of suicide cases in Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota, district administration on Thursday ordered all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations to install a “spring device” on ceiling fans to stop students from taking their lives and to “provide mental support and security”.

The notice move comes two days after an 18-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant from Bihar’s Gaya allegedly died by suicide in his PG room in Kota. He was reportedly taking coaching for IIT-JEE entrance exam at a coaching institute in the Mahaveer Nagar area, reported PTI.

Also Read IIT aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Kota, 20th case this year

A total of 20 students, preparing for competitive exams, have died by suicide in Kota so far this year. Four students have died by suicide in August alone.

The order, issued by Kota district collector Om Prakash Bunkar, said, “To provide mental support and security to the students studying/living in them and to prevent suicides from increasing among coaching students in Kota city, all hostel/PG operators in the state are directed to install a security spring device in the fans at every room, as discussed in Saturday’s meeting.”

The district administration demanded strict compliance, failing so action will be initiated against hostel owners and their managements, reports Hindustan Times.

The “anti-suicide measure” was discussed on August 12 at a meeting between Kota officials and other stakeholders. It also urged owners of coaching institutes, hostels and PGs to abide with an order issued in December 2022 that mandated a weekly off for students, a maximum class-strength of 80, as well as mandatory psychological evaluations for students and teachers.

Here’s how the device works – If an object weighing more than 20 kilos is hung from the fan, the spring attached to it expands, making it impossible for someone to die by suicide. At the same time, a siren goes off as well.

Experts, however, have opined that the move is inhumane and warned that such a move will only increase the stigmatisation of students who are facing tremendous mental stress.

Also Read Student dies by suicide in Kota hours after father leaves city, 19th case this year

Rajasthan Chief Minister has earlier expressed his concern over the rising suicide cases, and urged parents not to put pressure on their children for opting a particular stream or a college.

“It is a matter of concern that 20 students committed suicide in the last eight months in Kota. I myself wanted to become a doctor in my childhood, used to study till 2-3 in the night, but did not succeed. However, I did not lose courage. I changed my path, became a social worker, entered politics and today I am in front of you,” he said.

“I became a minister, worked in the Centre, and was Chief Minister three times. Children’s families must also understand that they should not put pressure on their children of choosing a particular stream or going to IIT,” he added.