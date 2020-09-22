‘Inspiring, statesman-like conduct’: PM Modi lauds Harivansh for serving tea to protesting MPs at Parliament complex

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh meets protesting MPs. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh for his gesture to serve tea to opposition MPs who staged an overnight protest at the Parliament complex against their suspension. Singh was heckled by the opposition MPs on Sunday on the floor of the Rajya Sabha during the passage of two farm bills, following which they were suspended from the House.

PM Modi referred to Harivansh’s morning visit to the protesting MPs with tea to say the JD(U) parliamentarian has a “big heart” and termed his gesture as a “statesman like conduct”.

“For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud,” PM Modi tweeted.

“To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji,” he said in another tweet.

Eight opposition MPs are protesting on the lawns of Parliament against their suspension from the Rajya Sabha and the passage of the farm bills. The MPs were suspended on Monday for unruly conduct with Harivansh on the floor of Rajya Sabha during the passage of the farm bills — Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, on Sunday.

The eight suspended MPs include three from the Congress, two each from the TMC and CPM, and one from the AAP. They are Rajeev Satav, Syed Nazir Hussain Ripun Boren (all Congress), Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen (both TMC), KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem (both CPM) and AAP’s Sanjay Singh.

The MPs spent the night on the lawns of the Parliament and declared that they were on an indefinite protest. Reports say that the protesting MPs refused Harivansh’s tea and spoke about how he was responsible for the passage of the farm bills despite the ruling BJP being in minority in Rajya Sabha.