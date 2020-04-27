Inspiring! Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar returns to serve as nurse to motivate Covid warriors

Kishori Pednekar was elected as Mumbai’s Mayor in November last year.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has decided to volunteer as a nurse amid the coronavirus crisis, an act that will go miles in motivating health workers in this time of crisis. Pednekar’s decision is guided by an intention to express solidarity with health workers who are risking their lives to lead the battle against coronavirus. The Mumbai Mayor, a former nurse herself, on Monday decided to don her uniform once again to show solidarity with the frontline workers. Pednekar was elected as Mumbai’s Mayor in November last year.

The Mayor wore the traditional white nurse uniform with a mask on her face and visited a local hospital. Pednekar’s gesture surprised everyone when she reached the Nair Hospital and interacted with the health professionals and thanked them for selflessly serving the people during the crisis.

The photo of the Mayor has now gone viral on the internet, inviting words of praise from all quarters.

Kishori Pednekar, 56, is a Shiv Sena leader and was elected unopposed with the support of the NCP and Congress. Earlier on April 21, Pednekar had placed herself under isolation after some journalists with whom she had interacted tested positive for the coronavirus. The mayor, however, tested negative for the virus later.

Maharashtra, the state hit worst by the coronavirus pandemic, has reported 8,068 cases and 342 deaths so far.

The Mayor’s visit to the hospital as a nurse also comes amidst several reports of attacks on healthcare officials and police who are at the frontline of the battle against coronavirus. All political leaders, including the CM Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken a serious view of the attacks and made it clear that the government will leave no stone unturned to keep health workers safe.

Recently, the Union cabinet cleared an ordinance that provided for up to seven-year imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 7 lakh for attacks on health workers. The crime has also been made a cognisable and non-bailable offence.