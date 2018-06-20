Inspiring! Jodhpur truck driver’s sons clear NEET, JEE

(Representative Image, Source: PTI)

In an inspiring story for all generations, sons of a truck driver from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur cleared NEET and JEE-Advanced, respectively, this year. The 45-year-old driver Mangnaram Bishnoi is the resident of Kansar village of Jodhpur. His two sons – Mahendra Kumar Bishnoi and Shyam Sundar Bishnoi – have been preparing for their respective exams for the last one year in Kota. In these last twelve months, the brothers didn’t come home even once.

While Mahendra Kumar Bishnoi cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET-UG, Shyam Sunder Bishnoi cracked JEE-Advanced. The journey, however, wasn’t easy for the family as Mangnaram had to face many financial hurdles to provide for the best possible education to his children.

The truck driver told TOI that he had to take loans from different banks to send his children to Kota. He added that a large part of his salary goes towards the repayment of this loan. Since Mangnaram travels a lot, he is not able to meet his family for months.

Even when he got news of his second son clearing the exam, he was stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Haryana border.

“On June 4 evening, I received a call from Mahendra informing his rank of 5,140 in NEET. But, unfortunately, I fell way short of the amount required for their coaching and stay in Kota. The second came after six days when I was struggling in a long jam at the Delhi-Haryana border,” he said.

Mahendra also recalled their days of struggle and said that they had to borrow clothes, utensils and bags to go to Kota. Both the brothers are still in Kota for counselling but want to meet their father before going to college.

They want to make necessary arrangements for their father so that he doesn’t have to drive a truck any more.

Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) had released NEET 2018 result on June 4 with 7.14 lakh students qualifying for admissions to 66,000 seats in medical and dental courses across the country. Kalpana Kumari from Bihar bagged the all-India rank 1 with a percentile of 99.99.

Meanwhile, IIT-Kanpur declared the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2018 results on June 10 along with all-India rankings. Pranav Goyal, a resident of Haryana’s Panchkula has emerged as the topper by scoring 337 out of 360 marks.