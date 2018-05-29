Inspiring! CBSE government school Science topper says used bathroom as makeshift study for preparations

Prince Kumar with his parents (Image Credit: Manish Sisodia /Twitter)

For the first time in over two decade, a resounding 90.68% of Delhi government school students passed the Class 12 CBSE exam, marking the highest pass percentage. What’s more, government schools also outperformed the private schools, which has a pass percentage of 88.35%. The overall pass percentage this year has been 83%. After such success from the government schools, Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted saying, “So you agree that Delhi government is doing great work in education? If you stop creating obstacles, wonders could be achieved in many sectors. It will make you also proud. Support our efforts and let’s be positive.”

Politics aside, the story behind the efforts that these toppers from government schools is both eye-opening as well as inspiring. Prince Kumar, the Delhi government schools’ topper who scored 97% marks in Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) class 12 examination, was diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis last July. He could not attend the school for a month and spent the next few in recovery. The son of a Delhi Transport Corporation bus driver, Kumar scored 100 percent in Maths and 99 percent in Economics.

Kumar, who lives with his family in a one-room house in Palam, studied at the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) in science stream. “My father converted a bathroom attached to my room into a makeshift study room. It just accommodates a table and chair, I and my elder sister took turns to study at that room, but at times we studied together. My parents would seat in the kitchen to not disturb us,” Prince told Hindustan Times.

Now, he is awaiting the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) results, which can get him admitted to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and National Defence Academy (NDA). Prince’s father Manoj Kumar earns Rs. 26,000 a month and takes care of a family of four, is grateful that Delhi government charges Rs. 20 as monthly school fees.

Prachi Prakash, who topped the Commerce stream scoring 96.2% marks is a student of RPVV as well and wishes to pursue She wants to crack the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) of Delhi University. Prachi said, “Our teachers are very helpful, they took extra classes to prepare us for the boards.” Her family could not afford to send her to a good private school, but she has no regrets about it, reported the Hindustan Times. Dharma Prakash, Prachi’s father who works as a supervisor in a private factory said, “It has been difficult to educate Prachi and her brother, but education is the most important thing in life.”

The Humanities stream topper Chitra Kaushik, whose father is a sub-inspector of Delhi Police, scored 95.6% and also studies in RPVV at Civil Lines. She wants to be a civil servant and is planning to study political science from DU. Her father who is an inspiration for her, has encouraged her to dream freely. “The relatives kept on asking why someone will spend so much on his daughter’s education, but my dad never cared,” said the proud girl.