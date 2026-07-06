The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignation of its General Secretary Champat Rai amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged theft and embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Trust also appointed Bajrang Lal Bagra, a senior leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), as Rai’s successor. The decision was taken during one of the Trust’s most significant meetings since its formation in 2020, with trustees reviewing the progress of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, governance reforms and future administrative measures.

Key takeaways from the Trust meeting

According to news agency ANI, Champat Rai’s resignation was accepted as General Secretary during the Trust meeting and Bajrang Lal Bagra appointed as the new General Secretary. Trustee Anil Mishra’s resignation was also accepted while the Trust reviewed the SIT’s interim findings into the alleged donation theft. A committee was formed to strengthen administrative systems and improve transparency.

It is reportedly said that the Trust will meet again on July 22, when the SIT’s final report is expected to be reviewed.

Why did Champat Rai resign?

On June 26, Champat Rai submitted his resignation, a day after police arrested eight people in connection with the alleged donation theft, including his driver Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu. Although Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have been questioned by investigators and their statements recorded, no FIR has been registered against either of them.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On the resignations of Champat Rai (General Secretary) and Anil Mishra (Trustee), Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, says, "Once the resignation had been tendered, the decision to accept or reject it… pic.twitter.com/Tz6fac20LQ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

Trust explains why resignation was accepted

Speaking to ANI, Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said the Trust had no option but to accept Rai’s resignation once it was submitted. He said the Trust also acknowledged Rai’s decades-long contribution to the Ram Mandir movement and respected his decision to step aside while the investigation continues.

According to the treasurer, Rai believed it would not be appropriate to continue in office until the investigation concludes and those responsible are brought to justice.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On the meeting of the trust, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, says, "… We are all hurt and saddened by this. The magnitude of the theft—whether small or large—is a secondary concern; we are… pic.twitter.com/0IBv2uIHoJ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026

He also cited senior jurist K. Parasaran, who noted that under the Trust’s constitution, a resignation takes effect immediately upon submission.

Trust says donation records are safe

Responding to allegations that donated valuables had gone missing, Swami Govind Dev Giri said the Trust maintains detailed records of offerings received from devotees. He said the Trust possesses a register containing details of around 2,800 donated items, all of which remain safe. Five items that had become the subject of public discussion were presented as samples to demonstrate that records are being maintained properly.

The treasurer added that additional safeguards would now be introduced to ensure there is no scope for future irregularities.

SIT probe continues

The Trust said it remains committed to cooperating fully with investigators and wants strict action against everyone involved in the alleged theft. Swami Govind Dev Giri said theft, irrespective of its scale, is unacceptable and those responsible, including any accomplices, should be identified and punished according to law.

The Trust expects the SIT’s final report to be available before its next meeting on July 22, when trustees will deliberate on the findings and consider appointing additional trustees.

Governance reforms under discussion

Apart from reviewing the investigation, the Trust also discussed measures to strengthen the temple’s administration. Among the proposals were the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), restructuring of administrative responsibilities, approval of the 2025-26 unaudited financial statements, and assigning interim responsibilities to Krishna Mohan until the new General Secretary formally takes charge.

Who is Bajrang Lal Bagra?

Bajrang Lal Bagra is a senior functionary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and currently serves as its Central (International) General Secretary. It is reportedly said that he has previously held key positions within the organisation, including Joint General Secretary, and has also served as President and CEO of the Ekal Abhiyan, an education and rural development initiative.